Paxton Media Group, which owns the Levy Citizen newspaper, recently acquired several additional publications in a handful of states throughout the U.S.
According to a newsletter from America’s Newspapers, the company finalized two deals that involved newspapers in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Indiana. These publications are: The Cleveland Daily Banner (based in Cleveland, Tennessee), The Herald Citizen (Cookeville, Tennessee), The Cartersville Daily Tribune (Cartersville, Georgia), The Chatsworth Times (Chatsworth, Georgia) and The Daily Mountain Eagle (Jasper, Alabama).
Every one of the newspapers mentioned above – except for The Chatsworth Times – publishes five days per week online and three days per week in print, according to the newsletter. The Chatsworth Times is a weekly publication. Furthermore, publications of the newspapers also included in the purchase are the Walker Magazine, 385 Magazine, Bradley Essential and Discover Bartow.
Paxton Media Group is a family-owned media company that is based out of Paducah, Kentucky. The company is operated by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members and owns over 100 newspapers throughout the Southeast and Midwest.
