In our last column, we talked about pet-food recalls and what pet owners should worry about. But recalls are rare, and you still have the daily decision of what to feed your pet. Is wet better than dry? Are raw diets natural or dangerous? Are grain-free pet foods healthier or a health risk? Are all brands sold in stores equal?
Let’s take the last question first. The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) requires that all commercially-marketed pet foods are safe for pets to eat and truthfully labeled, just like human foods. Nutritional standards and labeling guidelines, however, are established by the Association of American Feed Control Officials, or AAFCO.
AAFCO does not approve or certify pet food, but any pet food claiming to be “complete and balanced” supposedly conforms to AAFCO nutritional standards. This essentially means that the diet is unlikely to result in nutritional deficiencies and is adequate to promote overall health. Look for an AAFCO nutritional adequacy statement on the can or bag.
Of course, there is wide variation within the large group of pet foods labeled complete and balanced. AAFCO labeling requires ingredients to be listed in descending order of weight, and many people look for real meat as the first ingredient. But meat weight includes water content, which has no nutritional value, and it may be that the second or third items listed are the primary sources of nutrients.
A better indicator of quality is the digestibility of the food – that is, how efficiently an animal can use the nutrients in the product. The feeding guidelines on the package provide a clue to this, as the less food recommended per 10 pounds of pet weight the better. But feeding ranges and weight ranges aren’t always comparable between brands, and this can get complicated quickly.
Are wet or dry foods better? Well, they both have advantages and disadvantages. Wet food can be easier to chew, but dry food can help reduce plaque and tartar buildup on teeth. Wet food typically has lower caloric density than dry food, which is an advantage for pets that need to lose weight but not for those struggling to maintain their weight.
Wet food, obviously, has a higher moisture content, which can be a plus. Calorie per calorie, dry food is less expensive. Some people mix wet and dry foods to get the advantages of each.
Are raw diets safe? Sadly, the evidence is strong that raw diets are dangerous to both the pet and the owner. One study done by the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine tested 196 samples of commercially available raw dog and cat foods and found 7 percent of the samples positive for Salmonella and a whopping 16 percent positive for Listeria monocytogenes, both harmful bacteria that can lead to severe illness and death.
The same study testing 120 samples each of dry dog and cat food found only one sample positive for Salmonella and none for Listeria. What’s worse, people can (and often do) infect themselves by improper handling of raw food. While both salmonellosis and listeriosis can make you sick as a dog (sorry!), listeriosis is particularly dangerous, with nearly 90 percent of infected people requiring hospitalization. For all that risk, there are no clinically proven benefits of raw food diets.
Finally, what about grain-free pet foods? Grain-free diets for pets, like gluten-free diets for people, are highly popular right now. Gluten-free diets (those that are free from wheat, barley, and rye) help in the management of celiac disease in people. But all pets require carbohydrates, and dogs and cats do not suffer from celiac disease because they don’t have the genes responsible for its development.
Grain-free and gluten-free pet foods provide carbohydrates by using potatoes or legumes (lentils, peas, beans) or even tapioca as a substitute for grains like rice, corn and wheat. The substituted ingredients aren’t necessarily better for your pet, and may in fact provide fewer nutrients and fiber, and be to digest. In addition, grain-free diets have been shown in some studies to be associated with cases of dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs.
This is a severe heart disease that traditionally has affected only certain large breed dogs but is now being seen in many other breeds and at younger ages. The causes of diet-associated DCM are still not clear. Although, there is some evidence pointing to the legume component of the diet (peas, chickpeas, lentils, etc.).
The best food for your pet depends upon his species, breed, weight, age and health condition. Not to mention your lifestyle and your pet’s own preferences. As with most pet-related topics, it is always a good idea to ask your veterinarian for advice.
Next month: Vaccinations. If you have any questions or comments, or suggestions for future columns, please send them to letsfixthemall@gmail.com.
