Pawsome News

This is the first of a series of monthly columns about pet health and welfare. Fix Them All is a local nonprofit network of veterinarians and volunteers dedicated to making spay/neuter accessible and affordable to every pet owner. Given our mission, it’s a no-brainer that our first couple of columns will focus on spay/neuter. However, our veterinarians are experts in all aspects of small animal health, and you can expect future columns to cover a wide range of topics.
If you have questions or suggestions, contact us by email: letsfixthemall@gmail.com. We encourage your participation.
So, off we go. Many dog and cat owners wonder if it’s unnecessary, or even harmful, to spay or neuter their pets. After all, it isn’t natural, it involves surgery, it is definitely unmacho for males, and doesn’t every female deserve at least one litter of babies? Well, to that last point, we can definitely say NO! And here’s a countdown of 10 very good reasons to get your pet “fixed”, or sterilized.
10. Fixing your pet decreases the risk of certain cancers and diseases. Unspayed females can develop pyometra, a potentially fatal infection, and have higher risk of cancers of the reproductive system. Spaying a female before she’s had a single litter can decrease her risk of some cancers as much as 85 percent. Neutering males eliminates their risk of testicular cancer.
9. Sterilization significantly decreases the urge to roam. Roaming exposes your pet to hazards like traffic and the possibility of getting injured by other animals, not to mention getting lost. Intact male cats and female dogs in heat are particularly susceptible to the dangers of roaming.
8. Partly because of the two points above, studies have shown that fixed pets have longer lifespans than pets that are not. This is true across the board for both males and females and for both dogs and cats. In fact, one study found that neutered male cats lived on average a whopping 62 percent longer than intact male cats.
7. And speaking of male cats, neutering can decrease or even eliminate all sorts of unwanted behaviors, like caterwauling, fighting with other cats, and spraying. According to the Humane Society of the United States, neutering solves 90 percent of all marking issues.
6. Female cats and dogs won’t go into heat after they’ve been spayed. So Miss Kitty won’t yowl incessantly, and Miss Pup won’t attract every male dog in the county.
5. It is not true that fixing your pet will cause it to gain weight. And your male pet won’t feel like less of a male – this isn’t a concept dogs and cats are familiar with. If your pet is a guard dog or personal protection dog, neutering him won’t make him less capable.
4. Fixing your pets prevents unwanted litters. Do you really want to be responsible for caring for and finding homes for an armload of puppies or kittens? It is very unlikely you’ll make any money selling them. You may even have trouble giving them away. How will you know they go to good homes? Will you be stuck keeping them as they grow older and less adoptable?
3. Preventing unwanted litters prevents pet overpopulation. Each year millions (yes, millions) of dogs and cats are euthanized in American shelters because there are more animals than there are homes for them. Oh, your neighbor’s dog had six puppies and they all found good homes? That’s lucky for them, but now there are six homes that aren’t going to adopt an at-risk dog from a shelter.
2. Pet overpopulation isn’t just heartbreaking, it’s expensive. U.S. taxpayers cough up about $2 billion (yes, billion) dollars a year to capture, shelter and euthanize homeless dogs and cats. Your local county shelter is likely overwhelmed right now with more animals than it will ever be able to adopt. Some shelters have had to suspend intakes, leaving stray animals at large in the community.
1. The math is frightening. A single unspayed female dog and her offspring can produce up to 508 puppies in 7 years. Nearly 5000 kittens can be produced from a single unspayed cat and her offspring in 7 years. More than half of dogs and nearly three-quarters of cats entering shelters are euthanized, and 30 percent of those are purebreds. Fixing your own pets is part of the solution. As we like to say, prevention is kinder.
Pet ownership comes with responsibility for the well-being of a living animal. Part of that means that we provide our pets with a safe place to sleep, good food, and fresh water. It also means that we provide for their veterinary health. Spay/neuter helps ensure our pets a long and healthy life.
