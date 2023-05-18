Otter Creek Town Hall : What we know

The Levy Citizen is aware of the events that have transpired in Otter Creek over the course of the last week.
Below is what we were able to gather up until this week’s publication deadline:
The town was supposed to swear in four newly-elected officials and also choose a new mayor and vice mayor out of the new town council after the swearing in of the officials at its monthly town hall meeting on May 9.
Instead, a note was posted on the door outside of town hall saying the meeting had been cancelled by Mayor Russell Meeks Sr. due to an emergency.
Therese Granger was one of the newly-elected council members set to be sworn in at the May 9 meeting. She told the Citizen that she and another newly-elected official were not notified of the cancellation.
“From what I understand, only the current board members were notified,” Granger said in a phone interview Monday. “They were notified anywhere from an hour to two hours before the meeting occurred.”
Not being informed on the cancellation left Granger concerned, as she said “there’s a lot of corruption” taking place in the office of town hall. She added that a lawsuit has also been brought against the town as well as battery charges against town clerk Mary DeGroot.
Otter Creek Town Hall was closed to the public for the remainder of last week following the cancellation of the May 9 meeting. Granger went to the building Monday morning – where it still remained closed to the public – and said DeGroot had locked herself in the office. A note on the door read: “Service by appointment only.”
Granger also said DeGroot was not answering phone calls or emails and that she could not get ahold of the town attorney, either.
The Levy Citizen attempted to call town hall multiple times Monday and only got a message that said, “messaging is full. Enter the remote access code.”
The Citizen also attempted to contact town hall via email but did not hear back.
Monday evening, the Citizen was informed that a meeting had been posted for Tuesday at 7 p.m.
Due to publication deadlines, the Levy Citizen was not able to get in a story from Tuesday’s meeting in this week’s publication. Look for more information in the May 25 publication.
