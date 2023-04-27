Opportunity awaits

CHIEFLAND — A day of networking and learning is just around the corner for several young job seekers in Levy County.
In partnership with the School Board of Levy County, CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion is getting set to host its annual Levy County Youth Job Fair on Thursday, May 4.
The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the College of Central Florida, Jack Wilkinson Levy Campus, 15390 NW U.S. Highway 19, Chiefland. It is exclusively for 16-to-24-year-olds.
“The in-person job fair is ideal for first-time job seekers and future high school and postsecondary graduates seeking full- or part-time employment whether permanent, temporary, or even just for the summer,” Laura Byrnes, director of communications for CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion, said in an email response.
Byrnes said they anticipate 15 to 20 businesses to take part in this year’s job fair along with a handful of military recruiters, postsecondary education providers and community services providers.
According to a news release, these businesses include: Capital City Bank, Cross City Correctional Institution, Farmers Furniture, FedEx, Florida Department of Transportation, Fun 4 Kids 2, and the Levy County Sheriff’s Office.
As of last week, Byrnes said they had seven businesses registered for the event. However, that number is growing each day.
Additionally, several schools from around the county are also expected to participate, as well. This includes: Bronson Middle High School, Cedar Key School, Chiefland Middle High School and Williston Middle High School. Byrnes said students from these schools will be bused to the event.
“Last year, there were more than 70 young job seekers, and we anticipate as many, if not more, this year,” Byrnes said. “Of course, the job fair is also open to young adults who are already out of school.”
“We are thankful for the cooperation and partnership of CareerSource CLM in providing an avenue for not only our current students but also those former students who may want to explore other options for career advancement,” Superintendent Chris Cowart said in a news release.
Byrnes said those planning to attend the job fair should bring printed copies of their resume. Folks interested in getting free help developing or updating their resume, working on interview skills and/or receiving job fair preparation tips are encouraged to visit the Levy County Career Center at 2175 NW 11th Dr., in the Super Walmart plaza in Chiefland.
Byrnes also noted that proper dress attire is required for the event. This means no flip-flops or casual sandals, T-shirts with profane or obscene language or images, no shorts/cutoff or jeans with rips or holes, or any article of clothing that is too tight, too short or revealing.
For more information about the job fair, folks are encouraged to visit the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion calendar at careersourceclm.com or by contacting 800-434-JOBS (5627) or 352-493-6813.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.