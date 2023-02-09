One person killed, another seriously injured in Levy County crash

One person was killed while another suffered serious injuries following a single-vehicle accident in Levy County on Feb. 2.
According to an FHP news release, a van was traveling west on Buck Island Road – a dirt roadway – within a hunting camp area just before noon. The driver of the vehicle, a male, failed to negotiate a curve to the right and left the roadway, where it went into the tree line/ditch on the south shoulder.
The van overturned and came to a rest on its left side facing west in the tree line. According to the news release, the driver of the vehicle was pronounced dead on the scene by Levy County Fire Rescue. The passenger, a 66-year-old male from Cedar Key, was taken by helicopter to UF Health Shands Hospital for medical treatment.
According to the news release, FHP is still working to positively identify the driver of the van. Both men were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the accident.
