On-the-Job Training program offsets costs to find, train needed workers

OCALA — CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion offers On-the-Job Training incentives to help employers struggling to find qualified, experienced workers.
The OJT program offsets the cost of training eligible new employees who may otherwise be a good company fit but lack the skills essential to the job.
Sandra Crawford, CareerSource CLM’s apprenticeship coordinator, said that OJTs are designed to bridge the skills gap through training provided by the employer at the worksite.
“OJT employees earn while they learn while employers train your way at your place of work,” she said. “We recognize that classroom and other formalized training, while valuable, are not the only options. There are certainly situations and occupations for which the best job preparation is hands-on training in the workplace.”
Crawford emphasized that the OJT program is not subsidized employment for low-skill occupations that require little training but involves training for paid participants that leads to the knowledge and skills necessary for productive work.
The program may also cover related costs such tools of the trade, uniforms, and background checks. Businesses may also qualify for tax credits when hiring OJT employees.
In the last five years, 90 percent of the 172 completed OJTs were successful – meaning the candidate retained employment 12 months after training ended.
Businesses that take part in the program get access to a carefully screened pool of available talent and work one-on-one with CareerSource CLM’s senior career development coaches to design training plans for OJT employees based on business needs and the candidate’s skill set.
“This really keeps the employer in the driver’s seat: they set the qualifications, interview vetted candidates, and make the hiring selection,” Crawford said. “There is great incentive for job candidates to be able to earn while they learn, develop transferable skills and have the opportunity maintain employment and grow their careers.”
Christina Messer, vice president of Max Air Heating and Air Conditioning completed a five-month OJT which wrapped up in January. She said the OJT program “is a wonderful service to our community. It helps employers find staff, offset hiring costs and offers tons of support along the way. The support and assistance to the candidate is in surmountable as well.”
Melissa Casto, executive director for His House For Her, said “absolutely, everything was done above the bar, and it was just a pleasurable experience. I would recommend it to anybody because we now have a qualified, very skilled candidate who is moving up the chain quickly.”
That candidate, Cindy Falta, was hired as a house monitor and is now training to become a certified peer recovery specialist.
“It was an amazing experience. I was given a (CareerSource career coach) who was so attentive and really took her time to get to know me,” Falta said. “... And to have the resources to back me up and guide me, it just alleviated so much stress and pressure and allowed me to just learn … I’m thriving and feeling really encouraged and excited for my career.”
To qualify for the program, businesses must be private, for-profits with a minimum of three employees other than owners/principals. Employees must be selected from a qualified talent pool prior training.
In addition to the OJT program, CareerSource CLM offers Paid Adult Internship and Work Experience Trainee programs which enable businesses to try out potential employees while providing needed experience to candidates lacking specific skills. All training wages and Workers’ Compensation are covered by CareerSource CLM for up to 12 weeks. There is also a Custom Business Training program that helps businesses enhance critical skills for existing staff by covering 50 percent of out-of-pocket training costs for up to 12 months, whether for one employee or multiple employees.
For more information, visit careersourceclm.com/ on-the-job-training or call 352-732-1700, ext. 1119.
