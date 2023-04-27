We are excited to share with you the winners of our “On the Farm” Coloring Contest. Each winner received a $25 Walmart gift card from the Levy Citizen, admission to Crayola Experience and a free 1-topping, personal pan pizza from the Chiefland Pizza Hut.
A big shout-out to these participants: Caleb Burton, Hailey Burton, Cason Fine, Gwen Maurer, Kendall Miller, Ruby Richter, Emelynn Screws, Valentina West, Margaret White, Jared Yeadon and Michael Yeadon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.