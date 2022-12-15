Old Town man killed after being struck in hit-and-run crash

An Old Town man was killed Monday night after he was struck by a vehicle while walking alongside of the road, according to a news release by the FHP.
The man was walking westbound on SE 136th Ave. in the eastbound lane at approximately 7:15 p.m. According to the news release, a vehicle was heading westbound on SE 136th Ave. in the eastbound lane. The car hit the man with its front end inside the eastbound lane.
According to the news release, the vehicle left the scene of the accident without helping the man or reporting the crash. The man was pronounced dead after he was taken to a local helipad by Dixie County EMS. Information pertaining to the car or its driver is unknown at this time. It is assumed the vehicle has front end damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.