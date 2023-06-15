FANNING SPRINGS — An Old Town man looking to escape from deputies ended up finding himself behind bars.
Jay Working, 32, is facing several charges after leading officers on a high-speed chase Friday.
According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputy Gerard Williams was on patrol in Fanning Springs when he saw Working pass by in a blue SUV. Working was not wearing seatbelt, leading Williams to stop him.
Working pulled into a residential driveway located off of NW 168 Lane where he then fled after being approached by Williams.
Williams proceeded to call for back-up as he gave chase. According to the news release, Working made several turns, drove the wrong way on U.S. Highway 19 and reached speeds of more than 100 mph as he attempted to escape from Williams.
According to the news release, the chase would go on for over five minutes and ultimately end after Working flipped the SUV in front of Ken Dogs, which is located at the intersection of NW 160 St. and U.S. Highway 19.
Working was taken to a local hospital where he was evaluated and released into law enforcement custody. According to the news release, the on-scene investigation revealed that he had a history of fleeing from law enforcement and was also in possession of methamphetamines at the time of the accident.
Working was taken to the Levy County Detention Facility and is facing charges that include: Possession of methamphetamines, fleeing and attempting to elude law enforcement and driving while license suspended or revoked. His bond has been set at $102,500.
