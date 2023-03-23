CEDAR KEY — One hundred artists will line both sides of 2nd Street in Cedar Key for the 59th year of the Old Florida Celebration of the Arts. The festival is considered one of the country’s best juried small town art festivals.
If you’re fortunate enough to attend the festival, you will see a variety of fine art disciplines (painting, ceramics, drawing/printmaking, wood, sculpture, fiber, photography and mixed media). Some may appeal to your tastes while others may not. But there’s likely something for everyone. Occasionally, festivalgoers can be overheard making comments such as, “that doesn’t look so hard. I bet I could do that.”
Learning more about how the work is created can be eye-opening. An example is the collaboration between Gyotaku artists Sandi Jackson and Kathy Howard, known as SandKat.
Gyo (fish) taku (rubbing) was invented in Japan in the early 1800s as a way for sports fishermen to accurately record the exact size and species of fish they caught. The SandKat duo use the direct method of Gyotaku for creating their artwork. Oil-based inks are applied directly to the body of the fish then natural fiber papers are placed on the fish and rubbed. This results in an exact replication of the fish with an amazing amount of detail.
“I doubt that this art form would appeal to a lot of artists,” Howard said. “To a degree, it can be rather labor-intensive, and it has a few drawbacks. But when you complete a print that is the exact replica of the fish, and you see the beauty and the grace, you know your efforts were worthwhile.”
“When we first discovered Gyotaku, we immediately fell in love with the process,” Jackson said. “I think it being an ancient art form is what really intrigued us. As artists, we study each species and their environment. Using basic design elements, a layout is created then colors are altered for dramatic effects. We try to capture the feel of the ocean, stream or lake and bring this to life for the viewer.”
Jackson and Howard believe in protecting the environment. They report that the fish used in their artwork are eaten or frozen and re-used. As members of the Nature Printing Society, they hope to inspire individuals to support the philosophy of respecting nature through art.
So, if your interest is piqued, take U.S. Highway 24 west until you reach the Gulf of Mexico and the town of Cedar Key. The festival, sponsored by the Cedar Key Arts Center, will be held Saturday, April 1 (10 a.m. – 5 p.m.) and Sunday, April 2 (10 a.m. – 4 p.m.). In addition to the outstanding art, visitors will enjoy local seafood, baked goods, music and children’s activities in City Park. For more information about the festival, go to www.CedarKeyArts Festival.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.