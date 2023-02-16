BELL — While the skies may have been gloomy, there was still plenty of excitement at R&J Fuel Stop Friday.
The newly-built fuel station and convenience store, located in Bell, recently celebrated its grand opening.
As part of the festivities, a number of people could be spotted walking around outside, as several of the store’s vendors were setup with either tables or tents in the parking lot doing giveaways. On the inside, it was just as busy, as folks could be seen waiting in line with items or just walking around the store.
In addition to residents, numerous city, county officials were also in attendance for the grand opening. This included city officials from the Town of Bell, members of the Gilchrist County Board of County Commissioners, the Gilchrist County Chamber of Commerce, the Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office and others.
At around noonish, everyone made their way up to the store’s front entrance for a ribbon cutting held by the chamber. Prior to the cutting, Executive Director Walter Wobig said a few positive words about the store and presented owners Jeff and Rhonda Jordan – and family – with a membership certificate.
Jeff also addressed the crowd and thanked everyone for coming and for their support of the store.
When asked how it made him feel to see everyone who showed up for the grand opening, Jeff described it as “overwhelming” and also went on to acknowledge the people who couldn’t attend the celebration, too.
R&J Fuel Stop offers a wide range of food and beverage options as well as fuel services. The store is open 24 hours and is located at 670 S. Main St. in Bell.
“We want to create the best service (and) best mannerism that any store has seen in a long time,” Jeff said.
