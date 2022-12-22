No change in region’s pre-holiday unemployment rate

OCALA — The jobless rate in the CareerSource Citrus Levy Marion region was 3.4 percent in November, unchanged over the last two months and 0.4 percentage points lower than the region’s year ago rate of 3.8 percent. The labor force was 209,324, up 3,438 (+1.7 percent) over the year. There were 7,094 unemployed residents in the region, a dip of 36 compared to October and 765 fewer than November 2021.
According to preliminary employment data released today (Friday) by the Florida Department of Economic Opportunity, there were 202,230 employed across the region, an increase of 4,203 compared to the same time last year.
Levy County continued to post the lowest unemployment rate in the region at 2.9 percent, again unchanged over the month and 0.5 percentage point lower than the previous November. Marion County followed at 3.2 percent, the same as the adjusted rate for October also 0.5 percentage point lower over the year. Citrus County’s rate was 4.1 percent, up just 0.1 percentage point over the month 0.2 percentage point lower than the year-ago rate.
Rusty Skinner, CareerSource CLM’s chief executive officer, said the preliminary data may point to a tightening labor market as the region continues post-pandemic economic recovery.
“The reality is, today we have more people employed in our region than we did before COVID hit,” Skinner said, noting that the number of employed is 16,000 higher than five years ago, and there are 2,637 fewer unemployed.
“We really don’t see a lot of involuntary unemployment right now,” Skinner said. “For businesses growing and eager to hire but struggling to find workers with the skills they need for the job, we can help with programs that offset hiring and training costs such as On-the-Job Training, paid adult interns and work experience trainees.”
Information about training grants, fee-free job fairs, hiring events and other job seeker and employer services are available at careersourceclm.com or by calling 800-434-JOBS (5627).
State and local employment reports for December 2022 are scheduled for release on Jan. 20, 2023.
For more details, access DEO’s employment summary for the region online: November 2022 Employment Overview.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.