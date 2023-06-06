New mayor, vice mayor selected in Otter Creek

OTTER CREEK — Roughly two months following the municipal elections in Levy County, the Otter Creek Town Council is now complete.
Newly-elected council member Therese Granger was sworn-in during a special meeting Monday night at town hall amongst a crowd of about 30 people.
The three other newly-elected council members were sworn-in at the pervious town hall meeting on May 16. Granger was not present at this meeting, as she was out of town on a mission trip that had been planned for eight months.
With Granger absent at the previous meeting, a motion was ultimately made and seconded to postpone the appointment of a mayor until all the council members could be present.
The appointment of a new mayor — and vice mayor — was on the agenda again for Monday night. And with all members in attendance, the council was able to move forward with the selection.
Granger was chosen as the town's new mayor in a unanimous vote by the council. Meanwhile, new council member Zim Padget was appointed vice mayor in a unanimous vote by the council.
As the gavel was then passed down the table to Granger, she then shifted the meeting to the town clerk situation.
Entering Monday, Otter Creek did not have a town clerk. This was after former town clerk Mary DeGroot left her position.
During the May 16 meeting, newly-elected council member Russell Meeks Sr., who was also mayor at the time, said DeGroot had just retired.
He was then asked whether DeGroot retired or resigned.
“Resigned, if you want to call it that,” Meeks said in response during the meeting. “She won’t be back. So, we don’t have a (town) clerk."
Granger asked for an update on the vacant position and whether a job listing had been posted for it. Council member Don Severino replied by saying they couldn't discuss it at this meeting.
However, Meeks added that they could call for a vote and add it to the agenda (the town clerk vacancy was not included on the original agenda.).
A motion was then made by Padget to look into an emergency situation clerk until a hire could be made correctly. This was seconded.
As discussions began about possible candidates, Meeks told the council it should consider Lynette Preston, who he said has experience and had volunteered to take the minutes at Monday's meeting and was considering applying for the job.
Padget then mentioned that there was a qualified candidate (DiAnna West) in the audience who was also wanting the job on a temporary basis.
Padget went on to nominate West for the interim position, which was seconded by council member Gail Lamb. Severino followed up by saying that the town clerk opening has to go through "a process."
Granger replied to Severino's comments by explaining it as an "emergency placement," adding they can place a person in the role during an emergency while the job postings are running and as they receive and look over applications.
"In the meantime, in an emergency placement, somebody could be in here (town hall) doing stuff," she said. "And then, when all the resumes are received, we can go through them and pick somebody on a permeant basis."
"This is just a temporary situation so we can advertise it and give people the chance to put in for the job," Padget added.
Severino talked about the difficulty of the job and suggested the council reach out to its accounting firm about sending a town clerk who can help get things organized and running.
Ultimately, the council voted unanimously to place West as the interim town clerk as it searches for someone full-time.
As she moves forward as the town's new mayor, Granger explained her hope and vision to the residents who were in attendance.
"I do plan for transparency," she said. "And I do want the town to get involved. I want people to ask questions. I want discussions. I want this town to come together and start doing things together instead of being divided."
