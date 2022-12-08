BRONSON — The Black Prong Bar & Grill opened on Dec. 1. In an area with limited options for an elegant dining experience, Black Prong is excited to bring this new destination to Levy County residents and resort guests. Located inside the south end of the main pavilion at Black Prong Equestrian Village, at 450 SE CR 337, Bronson FL 32628, the Bar & Grill is open from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday.
The Black Prong Bar & Grill features a relaxing lounge area and a full bar serving a full cocktail menu and an assortment of beer and wine. The dinner menu includes an array of small plates, select entrees and daily chef specials.
The menu is seasonal and market-driven. Menus change frequently depending on the best market offerings. House-Smoked BBQ Brisket Street Tacos, Shrimp and Crabmeat Ceviche, and Green-Chili Honey Crispy Chicken Wings are a few of the tasty small plates being offered. If you are seeking a larger meal, the Grilled North Atlantic Salmon with wild rice, asparagus and citrus sweet pepper cream is delicious. daily entrée and dessert specials will be offered.
“The Black Prong Bar & Grill is a fine dining experience, providing quality cocktails and culinary adventures for Levy County residents,” Clayton Bratcher, Mayor of Black Prong, said.
The Bar & Grill is located inside the main pavilion at Black Prong. When guests arrive, they park in the large lot beside the pavilion and follow the path on the south side of the pavilion to the Bar & Grill entrance. All are welcome, but reservations are encouraged. Reservations can be made by calling 352-283-8700. Though the bar will stay open until 10 p.m., the kitchen will stop serving food at 9 p.m.
“We’re beyond excited to add another unique spot for people to gather,” Jana Carlisle, event manager, and hospitality coordinator, said. “Black Prong Bar & Grill is more than just a new place to eat – it’s an experience. Whether you’re close by or coming from Gainesville or Ocala, you can look forward to great food and drinks, weekly live music (starting in January), and a variety of social events.”
Learn more and view the current menu online at blackprong.com/barand grill. Stay up to date on live music nights and social events at the Bar & Grill by following their Facebook.
