Full company name: Chiefland Farmer’s Flea Market
New location address: 1206 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland
Manager/owner name and contact information: Sam Ireson, 727-422-2739
If an added location, where is your home office located? 7600 128th St. N. Seminole, FL, 33776
How long have you been in business? Jan. 1, 2023 (five months)
What products or services do you provide? Flea market and weather king sheds.
What else would you like to share with the community about your business? Provide booths (indoor and outdoor) for vendors to sell and promote their products.
