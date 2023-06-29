Full company name: Chiefland Farmer’s Flea Market

New location address: 1206 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland

Manager/owner name and contact information: Sam Ireson, 727-422-2739

If an added location, where is your home office located? 7600 128th St. N. Seminole, FL, 33776

How long have you been in business? Jan. 1, 2023 (five months)

What products or services do you provide? Flea market and weather king sheds.

What else would you like to share with the community about your business? Provide booths (indoor and outdoor) for vendors to sell and promote their products.

Editor’s note: You can read more about Sam and the Chiefland Farmer’s Flea Market in the Jan. 19 edition of the Levy Citizen. This can be found on our website (www.chronicleonline.com/weeklies/levy_county_citizen/) under “E-edition”.

