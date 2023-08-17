FANNING SPRINGS — More than 1,000 dog hunters gathered at the Suwannee River Tri-County Fairgrounds and Livestock Show Arena Saturday for the North Central Florida Dog Hunters Association’s Annual Meeting supporting dog hunting on legal wildlife hunting.
Hunters from all ages and walks of life – many coming several miles away – enjoyed a great afternoon meeting old and new friends and hearing the latest information on rules, regulations and testimonies from new faces in dog hunting. Of those in attendance included many children, because they are the Future Hunters of America.
Additionally, hunters were also treated to a wonderful BBQ chicken dinner.
NCFDHA supports many in all ages when it comes to hunting. From youth hunts to wounded veterans, it gives them a great outing, as some have never been hunting or experienced our Second Amendment Right to Bear Arms.
In 2022, we had the honor of hosting Rep. Kat Cammack (FL-03). And each year, the event gets bigger and better – so does hunting and enjoying the great outdoors.
