FANNING SPRINGS — On the first Wednesday in September, a group of about a dozen musicians descended on the Suwannee River Moose Lodge #325.
With instruments ranging from guitars and banjos to recorders, accordions and spoons, an acoustic jam brought life and music to the hall. Some of the musicians had met before. Most of them had not.
Following some quick discussions, they were melding their instruments and their voices in songs by Sam Cooke, Blake Shelton and Oliver Anthony.
“Musicians are artists,” said Mary Anne Maslanka, who is an officer with the lodge. “Anytime artists get together, magic happens.”
The lodge noticed that attendance tended to dwindle in the summer, so they started the jams as a way to bring in members and the community.
After the success of the first acoustic jam in July, the lodge added an electric jam as well. They have seen attendance rise every month.
The lodge encourages people of all skills and all ages to attend. Professional musicians have played alongside hobbyists, who are teaching themselves from YouTube videos. The youngest player to join the jam so far was an 8-year-old who is learning the ukulele.
“It’s a wonderful place for people to come out,” Manslanka said. “And if you’re learning guitar, learning banjo, there is going to be somebody there who will help you. It’s a win/win situation. A lot of visitors come in and we get to tell them about Moose and what we’re about.”
The lodge also holds regular dinners, karaoke nights, bingo and other evenings that are open to the public. Nonmembers need to be signed in to the moose.
All money raised by the lodge goes to support Mooseheart, a 1,000-acre community and school for at-risk children and teens, and Moosehaven, a retirement community which assists seniors in Orange Park. Moose also supports the local community with initiatives like providing Thanksgiving dinners, which are distributed by the sheriff’s department.
All community members are welcome to attend the music nights and join the performance or listen. Acoustic jam sessions are held the first Wednesday of the month and electric jam sessions are the third Wednesday of the month. Both sessions are from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Suwannee River Moose Lodge #325 is located at 8231 NW 167th Place.
