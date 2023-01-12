CHIEFLAND — In addition to their hard work building utility scale solar farms and award-winning construction projects, one company is also going above and beyond by finding ways to help give back to the local areas it is doing work in.
Moss Construction recently made a donation of $1,454 to the Food4Kids Backpack Program of North Florida. The company has been working in Levy County since April of 2022 on a solar panel project that can be seen off of U.S. Highway 129 in Chiefland.
“Moss doesn’t just build structures, we are helping to build communities,” Project Manager Matt Kolacki said. “Each time we add work in a community, we think a great deal about the people it will affect and the lives it will touch. A lot of our projects – similar to this one – are in smaller communities, and we enjoy giving back while we’re here.”
Kolacki said he contacted people in the community and ended up getting connected with Lewrissa Johns, who is the Food4Kids Backpack Program coordinator for both Levy and Dixie County.
“I thought it was a great program to be involved with, and we wanted to collect a donation for the kids,” he said.
“I was able to do a presentation for them explaining the (Food4Kids) Backpack Program,” Johns said. “And now, they’ve given us enough money to feed actually six children for an entire year, which is a huge help for this program.”
According to Kolacki, with the help of the Moss employees on site, it took only three weeks to raise the money for the donation.
Based in Alachua County, the Food4Kids Backpack Program is a nonprofit organization started in 2010. Johns said there are currently “seven pantries in Levy County” with two of those being in Chiefland.
“What we do is send food home on the weekends for the children who have shown signs of being hungry at school,” she said. “They’ve shown signs as far as: their rushing food lines or they’re saying there is no food at home.”
Johns said the kids will go through the backpack program, where food will be sent home with them. The cost is $250 for one child for the entire year.
For more information on the Food4Kids Backpack Program, folks can visit the organization’s website at www.food4kidsfl.org.
Moss is a national privately held construction firm focused on construction management, solar EPC, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company’s portfolio includes high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, K-12 and higher education, justice, solar energy and battery storage, and sports. Moss is ranked by Engineering News-Record as one of the nation’s top 65 general contractors, and the 3rd ranked solar EPC nationwide.
