A 25-year-old Morriston man was killed in a two-car rollover crash that occurred Saturday evening on State Road 121, close to NE 184th Court, in Levy County, according to an FHP news release.
At roughly 7:50 p.m., a 2016 Ford F-150 was heading eastbound on State Road 121. Meanwhile, a 1999 Toyota Corolla was traveling westbound on State Road 121.
According to the news release, the truck entered into the westbound lane and passed several vehicles in a no passing zone. The F-150 then crossed back into the eastbound lane as the Corolla was nearing, resulting in the front left of the truck to strike the front left of the car.
The F-150 and Corolla changed direction and ended up overturning onto the north and south shoulders. According the news release, the driver of the car, the 25-year-old Morriston man, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the truck, a 55-year-old Gainesville man, sustained critical injuries and was taken to UF Health Shands in Gainesville.
According to the news release, it is unknown whether the driver of the Corolla was wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the F-150 was wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.
FHP says the investigation into the accident is still in the early stages and is ongoing.
