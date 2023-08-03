Morriston man killed in single-vehicle accident

A 47-year-old Morriston man was killed July 25 after the motorcycle he was driving left County Road 464B in Marion County and hit a tree.
According to an FHP news release, the motorcyclist was heading westbound on CR 464B – coming up on NW 157th Court – at approximately 10:45 p.m.
The release states the man failed to negotiate a curve to the right and crossed the centerline. He ended up traveling off the roadway and onto the south grass shoulder, ultimately striking a tree.
According to the news release, the motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on scene.
