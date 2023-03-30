A Morriston man was recently arrested after he allegedly touched a juvenile girl inappropriately, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
Joseph Davis, 44, was arrested by LCSO Detective Rob Bowers and the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force on March 16 after he was found in Marion County. According to Tummond, Bowers opened an investigation into complaints of lewd conduct by Davis on Feb. 10.
Tummond said “the complainant alleged Davis acted inappropriately by touching a 12-year-old female.” He also offered the juvenile $3,000 to have sex with him.
After going through the investigation and gathering a testimony from the victim, with the assistance of the LCSO victim advocates, Tummond said probable cause was developed for Davis’ arrest. After Davis was interviewed by Bowers, an arrest warrant was obtained.
Davis was taken to the Marion County Jail and will be transferred to the Levy County Detention Center where he will be held on a $200,000 bond.
