MORRISTON — A response to an open line 911 call recently led to the discovery of numerous drugs, a few guns and cash, as well as the arrest of a Morriston man.
According to a Levy County Sheriff’s Office news release, deputies responded to a home on SE 55th Street July 21 to investigate the open line 911 call.
The release states that 911 operators said they couldn’t hear any noises or sounds of distress. However, deputies had responded to a domestic violence call at this address two weeks before. The suspect fled before law enforcement could arrive and had not been caught.
When deputies arrived at the residence, they observed a man standing on the front porch who quickly then went inside the home. A Ford F-150 was seen parked in the driveway with the driver’s side door open.
According to the news release, two handguns, cash and drugs were spotted in plain site inside the vehicle. Additionally, the truck’s registered owner was the same person suspected in the prior domestic violence call. The man also seen running inside the home matched the description of the domestic violence suspect.
Deputies and members of the LCSO Drug Task Force Unit surrounded the residence and called for the suspect to surrender. According to the news release, the suspect refused, and the homeowner granted authority to enter the home to arrest the suspect.
According to the news release, deputies found the suspect, who was identified as John Chastain, 34, of Morriston, hiding inside a closet.
“Chastain did not surrender peacefully and fought deputy’s attempts to handcuff him,” the news release said.
Chastain was arrested for felony battery stemming from the incident that had occurred two weeks prior. Furthermore, he was also found with 17.1 grams of fentanyl in his pocket, according to the news release.
“The truck was sealed with the visible contraband inside and towed to the Levy County Sheriff’s Office impound yard,” the news release said.
A search warrant for Chastain’s truck was then obtained by LCSO Drug Task Force detectives.
The search warrant on the truck was executed by DTF detectives July 24. According to the news release, “detectives recovered the two plainly visible guns, drugs and money.” The search also resulted in the finding of a third gun and additional narcotics. One of the three guns was previously reported stolen in Levy County March 9.
In total, detectives located “278.7 grams of fentanyl (0.61 pounds), 580.1 grams of methamphetamines (1.27 pounds), 57.5 grams of powder cocaine, 20.8 grams of crack cocaine, 2.9 grams of MDMD ecstasy, 26.7 grams of marijuana, 5 packs of fentanyl 12mcg/hr patches, oxycodone and $1,600 in US currency.”
“In the State of Florida, possession of more than 400 grams of methamphetamines is considered a trafficking offense and is punishable as a Capital Felony with a potential life sentence,” the news release said. “Possession of fentanyl in excess of 28 grams carries a minimum mandatory sentence of 25 years.”
Chastain is being held in the Levy County Detention Center on a $3.81 million bond and has been charged with a large number of crimes.
