Morriston Baptist Church Quilters make donation to Tri-County Pregnancy Center

WILLISTON — The Morriston Baptist Church Quilters recently donated 27 baby quilts, 40 bibs and 48 burp cloths to the Tri-County Pregnancy Center in Williston.
These handmade items will be given to the new moms for their new arrival.
The group meets Wednesdays, from 9:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Highway 41 in Morriston.
None of the materials the quilters get goes to waste. When quilts are done, the scraps are put in pillows to give to the Marion County Animal Shelter for beds for the dogs and cats.
For information about the group or to learn how to quilt, call Barbara at 352-528-0613 or Linda at 352-465-5039.
