Morriston Baptist Church Quilters award raffle quilt

Susan Scantlin, from rural Dunnellon, is seen pictured with the quilt.

 Courtesy

MORRISTON — Morriston Baptist Church Quilters awarded their raffle quilt last month to the winning ticket holder, Susan Scantlin, from rural Dunnellon.

The group used this raffle and a bazaar to raise funds to buy materials for their donated quilts that they give to Tri-County Pregnancy Center in Williston, and Ocala’s Advent Hospital’s Children’s unit and new babies.

The quilting group meets every Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at Morriston Baptist Church, 3141 SE Highway 41, to make and assemble quilts, to learn new techniques, in addition to how to quilt, and for the fellowship with other like-minded women. Members come from Dunnellon and the Williston area, and church affiliation is not a criteria to join.

For more information about the group or to learn how to quilt, call Barbara at 352-528-0613 or Linda at 352-465-5039.

