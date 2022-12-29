Mobile home destroyed by early morning fire

CHIEFLAND — Chiefland Fire Rescue responded to a fully involved structure fire at 11831 NW 80th Court on Friday at 12:19 a.m. Fire crews worked to extinguish the fire at this single-family home.
Engine 71 and Pumper 71 responded to a report from neighbors of a fire in this single-story home. Crews arrived on scene six minutes later and reported smoke and heavy fire coming from the entire home. Fire crews deployed multiple hose lines and advised water was on the fire within two minutes of arriving on scene.
Engine 71 established NW 80th Court Command and advised crews would be operating with defensive tactics from outside the home. The fire was knocked down within 30 minutes.
It took approximately 9,000 gallons of water to completely extinguish the fire. According to the Levy County Property Appraiser website, the home was valued at $8,347 and is considered to be a complete loss by fire officials on scene.
The cause of the fire has not been determined, as investigators from the Florida Bureau of Fire, Arson and Explosives is conducting their investigation. There were no firefighter injuries reported. Fire report is not available due to the fire investigation.
Chiefland Fire Rescue was assisted by Fanning Springs Fire Department, Levy County Sheriff’s Office, Chiefland Police Department and Central Florida Electric Co-op.
