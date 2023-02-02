WILLISTON — The MLK Committee-Williston Inc. was organized to lead community activities in celebration of the King Holiday. Our mission is to educate our community, support college bound students and promote citizen engagement; all lead to a more beloved community built on respect, goodwill, peace and unity as depicted by the teachings of Dr. King.
We promote our mission through a variety of events to include the Annual Scholarship Gala, recently held at the Williston Middle High School. The Gala allows the community to connect and celebrate students and citizens who have made consistent contributions to improving community life through higher education and volunteerism.
The MLK Committee will offer a scholarship annually to a qualified graduate of an area high school, but this year was different. Four of the students listed below were promised scholarships by another nonprofit group. However, the donor pivoted, which left the students without that anticipated financial support. That behavior motivated this group of compassionate volunteers to work harder to send a message of love, hope and encouragement to our students who are enrolled in institutions of higher learning across the country in Missouri, Ohio, Florida, Georgia and Tennessee.
Due to the generosity of this community, each students whose name was submitted to this committee received a gift card in the amount of $500. Students supported by this campaign are Jermon Collins (Fort Valley State University), Jasmine Harris (Sante Fe College), Quinyon Mitchell (Ohio State University Toledo), Lauren Jackson (Lincoln University), Trinity Peacock (Vanderbilt University), CJ Strange (FAMU) and Destiny Gaines (Savannah State University). We are pleased to announce that the scholarship application for 2023 graduates will be available within the next few weeks.
The following citizens were honored with a Heritage Award for volunteer efforts or achievements.
Jacqueline Appling was honored for her dedication to the Cornelius Williams Community Park; Vernon Bernard for his responsibility in coordinating the Community Garden and leading the Williston Community Resource Organization.
Elisha Brown was honored for his dedication to the community garden and for being a long term, small business owner, Albert Fuller Sr. for his dedication to conservation, recently named Tree Farmer of the Year and engagement with city government; Bruce Greenlee was honored for being a successful small business owner; Carl James Jr. for developing Team Fly a basketball organization that teaches life skills as well as basketball skills to community youth; and Willie and Gussie Boatwright for dedication to community efforts. Tayelen Seabrook was honored for winning a national rodeo championship.
Our program participants added extra value to our evening of music, food and inspiration. We want to recognize The Honorable Diyonne McGraw, recently reelected school board member for Alachua County, The Honorable Charles Goodman, Mayor of Williston, Sgt. Carolyn Lars USAF Retired, Minister Michael Burgman, Mrs. Torriey Nichols, Supt. Reginald Williams Sr, Mr. Jeffery Bryant retired educator (Levy County), Samantha Scott and Pastor Gary Neal for inspiring musical selections. The band led by Mr. Alvin Johnson Jr. performed above expectations throughout the evening. This talented group of youth men are all connected to the community and are graduates of WMHS.
Attendance at this year’s event truly represented the community with representation from City of Williston government, county government, states attorney’s office, pastors, churches, clubs and so many other groups in addition to our local families and friends.
We are so grateful for community support. Special thanks to Quilla Collins and family who decorated the facility, our caterer Lashaun Nobles, Joyce Bellamy for donating the desserts, and Pastor Johnnie Jones III for program design.
None of this would have been possible without the support of the Levy County School Board and especially the staff at WMHS. We would also like to acknowledge our corporate sponsors: Peter’s Legal, The Capstone Agency and the Ministerial Faith Alliance Inc. and our tremendous directory of donors.
Committee Members: Gussie M. Boatwright, Deborah Burgman, Freddie Mae Crawford, Yvonne Colson, Shirley Gary, Soundry Harris, Lucille Williams, Carolyn Lars, Mimi Johnson, Rose Williams, Liz Carnegie, Joyce Wilson, Gloria Williams, Dolores Williams, Stacey Peters, Kneshia Carnegie, Terrence Rowe-James and Vanessa Thomas.
If you would like more information on this committee, future events or you would like to donate to the scholarship fund, please connect with one of the members or write us at P. O. Box 274, Williston, FL 32696.
