WILLISTON — On Saturday, hundreds gathered at the Williston Municipal Airport to take in the sights and sounds at Miles of Smiles both on the ground and in the air.
Organized by the Williston Area Chamber of Commerce, the event featured a variety of heavy equipment, planes, food, activities and more.
Some of the machinery on display included cranes, fire trucks, bulldozers, etc. Additionally, vintage cars, side-by-sides and monster trucks could also be seen, as well.
DB’s Rolling Dough and Heavy B’s Barbecue were two of the food trucks set up at the event. Fried Oreos, funnel cakes and deep-fried corn dogs were some of the other food options available.
As for activities, several people could be spotted checking out the animals at Bell’s Barnyard Babies’ petting zoo. There were also bounce houses and a tractor train ride for the kids.
Closer to the end of the event, a small crowd gathered near the FHP booth for a short K-9 demonstration.
Fourteen bicycles were also raffled off throughout the day, as well. According to a post on the chamber’s Facebook page, the bikes were donated by the Walmart of Dunnellon. A fraction of the profits that are collected at Miles of Smiles goes towards the Harriett Downs Memorial Scholarship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.