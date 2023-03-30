FANNING SPRINGS — Officers with the Levy County Sheriff’s Office and the Chiefland Police Department recently found themselves in an unusual situation during the morning of March 22.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, at roughly 8:16 a.m., the sheriff’s office 911 Center received a panicked emergency call.
The caller reported a man, later identified as 37-year-old Rayford Delton Holder, of Lake City, was acting erratically while walking down the Greenway Trail, waving around a hatchet. Tummond said the person worried Holder could possibly hurt somebody, as he was walking towards a business office as well as occupied camp trailers.
As LCSO deputies arrived on scene and approached Holder walking down the trail, he was spotted tucking the hatchet into his back waistband as a way to hide it. Tummond said Holder then “took an aggressive stance, balled his fists and exclaimed, ‘I am God!.’”
Tummond said after this, Holder proceeded to turn and run from deputies towards a convenience store. Out of fear that he could wind up hurting people close by, deputy Nelson Macias and Sgt. Tom Martin then chased after Holder. With his vehicle, Macias managed to cut Holder off, leading to an immediate deadly response from him.
“Holder pulled the hatchet from his rear waistband and began running toward deputy Macias’s patrol vehicle,” Tummond said in the news release. “Deputy Macias attempted to avoid Holder, who bounced off the patrol vehicle and fled into an adjacent wooded lot.”
Tummond said more deputies and officers from the CPD arrived to help. Holder was found by Police Chief Scott Anderson and Lt. Macy on a road close by. After receiving orders, he put the hatchet down and surrendered.
Holder was found in possession of methamphetamines, of which Tummond said he exclaimed “were for his ADHD.”
Holder was taken to the Levy County Detention Center and is being charged with two counts of aggravated assault on law enforcement, resisting arrest with violence and possession of meth. His bond is set at $65,000.
