Martin Luther King Gala honors individuals for work in Williston community

WILLISTON — The Martin Luther King Gala was held in Williston on Jan. 14. And throughout the night, a few individuals were honored for their outstanding work in the community.
Here is a look at the past, present and future.
Jacqueline Appling: Williston High School Class of 1981, graduate of University of Florida, 1985-Elementary Education, Saint Leo University, Masters of Educational Leadership, Magna Cum Lade, Retired Educator-PreK/1st, Levy & Alachua with over 35 years, chairperson-FOCWCP-Friends of Cornelius Williams Community Park projects. Parents: Manuel and Cora Appling, daughter: Erica Evans.
Carl “CJ” James Jr: Williston High School class of 2008, graduate of Reedley College class of 2011, Livingston College class of 2014, college football coach for six years, coach of FLY (For the Love of Youth) Program (3rd-9th grade boys team, 7th grade girls team) Parents: Carl and Harriet James.
Tayelen Seabrook, Williston High School class of 2022, member of the 2022 varsity basketball team, rodeo at two National levels in 2021 @JR NFR in Fort Worth, Texas (placed in top 20), and 2022 Lazz E Arena Guthrie, Oklahoma, Georgia-Florida Youth Rodeo where he is 2022 All Around High School champion, first African American to win this honor since the association began, laced in steer wrestling on the NLBRA and 10th in the NLBRA world standings among youth around the world, hope to one day be southeastern world champion. Parents: Dwayne & Latacha Ford, Monte Seabrook.
These three historians continue “The DREAMS” of making History in Williston and the World-PAST, PRESENT, AND FUTURE: Congratulations. Thank you to the MLK Committee for our selection.
