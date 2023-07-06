Marion County Children’s Alliance receives donations through Justserve.org

The Marion County Children’s Alliance Family Violence Prevention Workgroup recently received personal care packets for its residents, including crayons, art supplies, and DVDs for children from young women from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.
The 55 young women and 27 leaders from the Ocala Florida Stake of the church found the service project on Justserve.org, a free website that connects 501(c)(3) agency projects with volunteers who can help. The young women assembled the packets at their girl’s camp at Doe Lake Campgrounds in the Ocala National Forest.
The theme of the camp was “We can do all things through Christ”, which is the 2023 youth theme for young women and young men of the Church. The theme fits the mission of the Children’s Alliance, which is to end family violence by coordinating community resources and services to assist families in crisis.
Adelle Mahoney, a young women’s youth leader, directed the service activity at the camp.
“The donations, even though they’re basic hygiene products, can really make a difference in these women’s lives,” she said. “The hard times can seem less difficult with one less thing to worry about. I was glad to be a part of this service project”.
Youth leaders were in charge of many of the camp activities which included water games, swimming, knee boarding, hiking, archery, painting, cooking, exercising and a glow stick dance party. They also attended classes in self-defense, mental health and first aid.
Other highlights of the camp included an ice cream breakfast, skits, daily devotionals, faith walks, journaling, and a testimony meeting focusing on Jesus Christ.
“It was a really good spiritual experience,” Xande Wakefield, one of the young women from Williston, said. “It was a good activity and I’m glad we were able to help.”
The Ocala Florida Stake has congregations in Williston, Belleview, Lecanto and Ocala.
