Marion County Children’s Alliance receives donations through Justserve.org

Today

Partly cloudy early followed by scattered thunderstorms this afternoon. High 92F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 75F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms, especially in the morning. Hot. High near 90F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.