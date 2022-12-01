MORRISTON — A man was arrested after threatening a family member with a gun inside a Morriston home on Nov. 18, according to a news release by Levy County Sheriff’s Office Lt. Scott Tummond.
Deputies responded to the residence, located at 3650 SE 197 Court, to a report of gunfire. According to Tummond, officers showed up to the location to find that 30-year-old Ross Marple had used a handgun to threaten the family member inside the home.
“Marple then fired the gun at the television while issuing additional threats to the family member,” Tummond said in the news release. ‘He also broke most of the windows out of the home. Deputies attempted to speak to Marple as he threatened them and barricaded himself inside the home.”
Deputies and detectives with the sheriff’s office surrounded the residence and closed entry roads for some hours, attempting to get Marple to surrender by shouting to him over their public address systems in the vehicles. According to Tummond, he did not answer the requests.
“The Levy County Tactical Response Unit (TRU) was summoned to the scene to assist,” Tummond said in the news release. “TRU members were able to make entry into the home and take Marple into custody. No one was injured during this incident.”
According to Tummond, Marple was arrested for aggravated assault with a fire arm and is also being charged with assault on a law enforcement officer.
“He posed a real and dangerous threat to the individuals inside the home, any person outside the home and law enforcement as he fired the gun indiscriminately from inside his home,” Tummond said in the news release.
Marple was booked into the Levy County Detention Center where he is being held on a $105,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.