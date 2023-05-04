Luther Callaway Library set to host first book sale since 2019

CHIEFLAND — The Luther Callaway Library used to hold annual book sales. But all that ended in 2019. Now, after four years, the book sale is back.
“This book sale has been the largest way for the Friends of the Library to raise funds,” Shelah Davis, president of the Friends of the Luther Callaway Library, said. “The library has had so many book donations that they have run out of storage space. Our purpose is twofold: to clear out the excess books from our storage building as well as to raise funds so we can begin bringing programs back to the Chiefland community.”
The sale will be held on Saturday, May 6 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. outside at the Octagon Building, located at the corner of NE 1st Avenue and NE 1st Street in Chiefland (next to the fire department).
“We have everything: fiction, non fiction, children’s books, history genre as well as some documents on the history of Levy County,” Davis said.
The Friends of the Library are asking for a minimum donation of $5 per bag of books. All proceeds from the sale directly support the library in Chiefland and bringing community programming back to the library. Earlier this year, the Friends of the Library introduced a seed library and hosted programs on gardening and geocaching.
“The Friends of the Library group was founded back in 1998,” Davis said. “There was an active board of directors and a fairly large membership up until the pandemic in 2020. The current group was established this year to renew all of the support for the Luther Callaway Library.”
“We are working to raise awareness for all of the amazing library services as well as introducing programs for our community,” she said. “Arts, author meetups, book clubs, gardening groups. You name it, we want to offer it.”
The Chiefland Woman’s Club is generously supporting the event. Anyone interested in volunteering with the Friends of the Luther Callaway Library can reach the group through their Facebook page, Friends of Luther Callaway Library – Chiefland.
