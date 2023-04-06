Luther Callaway Library holds beginning gardening class

CHIEFLAND — Several people gathered for a beginning gardening class on March 30 at Luther Callaway Library in Chiefland.
Those in attendance had a chance to hear from Shelah Davis of Bee Nekkid Farm & Nursery in Chiefland. Davis’ presentation was part of a new series of programs being offered through the revived Friends of the Luther Callaway Library.
The Friends also now have a seed library available at the library. Hundreds of different heirloom seeds are available for free to local gardeners, thanks to donations from seed companies. Residents can come to the library during operating hours and take up to 10 seed packets. The Friends are hoping that more established gardeners will save seeds and donate them back to the library in order to keep it stocked.
The Friends group will next be offering a talk on geocaching on Thursday, April 20 at 5:30 p.m. The Luther Callaway Library is located at 104 NE 3rd St. in Chiefland.
