Local vendors ask for consideration from county commissioners

BRONSON — At the recent Levy County Board of County Commissioners meeting, Charlie Kennedy, a roofing contractor from Bronson, questioned the county’s use of the online bidding system Demandstar for local contracts.
“I recently learned from a county employee about a week before a pre-bid meeting for a roofing project at the road department that the Board of County Commissioners uses a bidding service known as ‘Demandstar’,” Kennedy said. “I was never notified by anyone at the board office that they were switching to this process. I think local vendors should have been notified by the board weeks or months ahead of this in order for them to prepare and get signed up for this process.”
Kennedy also praised the Levy County Development Department but urged the commissioners to use local vendors when possible.
Commissioner Desiree Mills said the county is planning a workshop for vendors about Demandstar.
Additionally, Commissioner John Meeks pointed out that the county is tied by state and federal laws that require them to send out bids and cannot have preferred contractors.
“It has been a source of frustration,” Chairman Matt Brooks said. “I’m glad to hear different people are working on it and addressing it. I think the important thing to remember here is that we need to come up with good solutions.”
“I think Demandstar was well intentioned by this board, to be a broadcast to a larger audience,” he said. “I know we can’t talk about preferring local, but shorter distances for trades I think is paramount. We talk about sitting in an auditorium with no AC, and we get AC work done, if something goes wrong, it would behoove us not to have someone from (far away) on-call to come here to fix the AC.”
“If we can hash it out, make it better,” Brooks added. “Get trade feedback. Get public feedback. Ultimately, we’re all looking to the best interests in Levy County in saving money, saving time and keeping to the regulations that Commissioner Meeks talked about. We’re all on the same team, working for the same purpose.”
A link to Demandstar and all current open bids for the county is available on the Levy County Procurement Department webpage. Vendors interested in working with Levy County can contact Ali Tretheway at 352-486-5218, ext. 2 or tretheway-ali@levycounty .org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.