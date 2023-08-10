Local genealogy groups announce free genealogy conference

OCALA — The Marion County Genealogical Society, in conjunction with the Ocala FamilySearch Center, Oak Run Genealogy Club, On Top of the World Genealogy Club, and Tree Climbers Genealogy Club, announces its second annual genealogy conference.
The conference, whose theme is Seek, Find, Connect, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 11, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1831 SE 18th Ave., Ocala. Guest speakers Marya Latson and Gale Pinkston have been selected to inspire the beginning genealogist to the seasoned family researcher.
Latson, a local genealogy enthusiast, has a special interest in family history because a local park is named after her great-grandfather. Pinkston is an attorney and a Certified Genealogist who specializes in the southern states with an emphasis in African American genealogy.
Those who attended last year’s conference were thrilled with what they learned, the connections they made with other attendees, and the quality of the instructors. This year’s conference promises to be even better. Extended class times and more class variety will be offered.
These include finding emigration routes and pathways, connecting African American, British, German, Italian, and Latin families, finding correct ancestors, connecting sources, merging families in FamilySearch, connecting through DNA, and best tricks and tips to organize genealogy work.
A free lunch will be provided.
Additional information and the registration portal to attend the conference can be found at https://tinyurl.com/2P8JXUJV.
