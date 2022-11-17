Local Farm Bureau receives statewide recognition

Levy County Farm Bureau has earned a coveted award for its achievements in the past year. The local organization received the Apex Award at the 2022 Florida Farm Bureau Annual Meeting. The Apex Award is bestowed to the Farm Bureau exhibiting the highest level of innovation, program effectiveness, involvement of volunteers, and goal achievement in each of the six membership group sizes.
Farm Bureau members support families producing food and fiber in their communities. Agriculture and related enterprises in our county provide an economic impact of more than 300 million dollars (see https://ifas.ufl.edu/extension-economic-contribution-reports/ for specific data) each year and supports over 4,800 jobs.
Our members are also positive contributors to our community. They serve as volunteers in various civic and charitable projects, including reading to over 700 students during Ag Literacy Day, donating over 450 jars of peanut butter to local food banks, and awarding $7,500 in scholarships to help graduating seniors pursue a higher education.
“It’s an honor to be recognized for all the hard work our board, committee members and members do each day to be the voice of agriculture,” Jake Sache, Levy County Farm Bureau president, said. “Everyone needs a farmer at least three times a day, and we are blessed to be able to supply the food and fiber our community needs each day.”
Levy County Farm Bureau members will join their fellow volunteers across the state to lead various activities and programs in the next year.
Levy County has a mission: “To increase the net income of farmers and ranchers and cultivate a sense of appreciation and understanding of agriculture by the public.”
For more information about the Levy County Farm Bureau, contact Nancy Robinson at 352-529-1188.
Levy County Farm Bureau is affiliated with the Florida Farm Bureau Federation. Information about the state organization is available at www.florida farmbureau.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.