OLD TOWN — On Nov. 12 at the Old Town Hardware Store, the family of Lily Mobsby, Fix Them All and AVS mobile surgery staff held Lily’s Kitty Care surgery day for 20 Dixie County residents’ cats.
Robert and Mitzy Mobsby, in honor of their daughter Lily’s love of cats, sponsored the surgeries and rabies vaccines for some fantastic felines. Lily died tragically in an automobile accident in November of last year at 14 years old. The Mobsby family felt that spay and neuter procedures were essential to celebrating Lily’s life and her belief that every pet deserves good health and quality of life.
We can never thank Mitzy and Robert enough for realizing Lily’s dream through this event. Dr. Natalie Isaza, of AVS Veterinary, and her terrific staff were on site to perform the procedures. Without AVS Veterinary, this day would not have been possible in Dixie County.
We wish to thank all of our great friends and partners in animal welfare for joining us in Lily’s Kitty Care, a celebration of life:
Allen Henson and Old Town Hardware, Old Town
Tabitha of K-9 Cuts, Cross City
Shawn of Furever Friends, Chiefland
Lynn of Kourtney’s Hope 4 The Animals, Trenton
Connie of Shepherd’s Plants and Garden Decor, Trenton
Leslie of Paws Closet Thrift and Gift Shop, Chiefland
Tawnya & Jessie of Thunderbolt Concession, Old Town
Robert, Mitzy, Andrew Mobsby & Gabriel, Old Town
Fix Them All – Low-Cost spay/neuter – serving over 25 counties
For information about our affordable fee programs, contact 352-348-1615 or visit fixthemall.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.