Lightning strikes Williston in pocketbook

WILLISTON — Recent severe weather has costed the City of Williston over $12,000 for the repair of a fried weather reporting system.
At the June 20 regular city council meeting, the board approved funding for Williston Airport’s AWOS (Automated Weather Observing System).
The system was struck by lightning in May, damaging circuit boards and causing the system back-up battery to explode.
DBT Transportation Services told the city in a June 7 letter that it had purchased the line of business from the sole source provider, Vaisala Inc. in August of 2016.
They are currently the only company that can service AWOS systems, according to Michael Trosclair, sales manager for DBT.
The motion to approve funding was unanimously approved.
In other business, the council approved a resolution that will establish a rate stabilization fund, estimated at $1.2-$3.5 million. The funds will be used when there are significant spikes in fuel costs due to market volatility.
Depending on market fuel costs, funds could be used to offset spikes in resident’s utility bills.
The council also approved spending $25,000 for JBPro of Gainesville to update the city’s dated boundary maps, future land-use maps as well as zoning maps.
According to Laura Jones, city planner, “the city map is not quite correct.”
Jones said the original zoning map is around 22 years old.
City council members appointed Steve McMillen to the Community Redevelopment Agency (CRA) for a four-year term beginning June 20 and ending June 19, 2027.
Council President Debra Jones said McMillen, a local business owner, expressed his desire to serve the city.
In his application, McMillen stated: “I think improvements to downtown, especially areas of blight, are essential for business.”
The motion to approve his appointment was unanimous.
Danny C. Floyd was given the green light by the city council to serve on the Board of Adjustments and Code Enforcement.
Also a business owner, Floyd wrote on his application that he is honest, open-minded and loves his community. He was unanimously approved for the position. His term will run until May 6, 2026.
Finally, Williston Police Chief Mike Rolls was able to obtain funding from the board for his department’s cruiser fleet.
The council voted to approve a sealed bid auction for a police vehicle that was totaled out in an accident. The motion was unanimously approved.
And while Rolls didn’t immediately get approval for a new cruiser, the board did agree to hold a special meeting the next day to approve $25,000 requested by the chief to replace the vehicle recently totaled.
Due to the July Fourth holiday falling on the first Tuesday of July this year, the next scheduled Williston City Council meeting will be held on Tuesday, July 18 at 6 p.m. The location is 50 NW Main St., Williston (Williston City Hall).
