LifeSouth seeking blood donations to help with summer shortage

LifeSouth is in need of blood donations to assist with a summer blood shortage. 

 Metro Creative

LifeSouth recently announced that it is in need of blood donations to assist with a summer blood shortage.

According to a news release, donations tend to drop in the summer – travel, school breaks and weather play a factor in the decrease of donations – while the need for blood by local hospitals rises.

Hospitals (UF Health, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the VA Medical Center) in the area, depend on LifeSouth and its blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed, according to the news release.

Now through Aug. 31, all donors will receive a $20 e-gift card. Furthermore, donors who give platelets or double red cells will receive an additional $20 e-gift card.

All donors will also receive a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.

Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.

Below are some upcoming blood drives set to take place in Levy County.

- Chiefland Donor Center

2202 North Young Blvd. Chiefland, FL 32626

Multiple dates scheduled. Visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/center/8 for a full list of dates, times.

- Walmart

2201 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, FL 32626

Friday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

- O’Reilly Auto Parts

431 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696

Monday, July 17, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.

- Walmart

2201 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, FL 32626

Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

- ANCORP

707 SW 19th Ave., Williston, FL 32696

Thursday, July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

- Tractor Supply

515 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696

Friday, July 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

- O’Reilly Auto Parts

431 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696

Sunday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

For additional information about donations or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.

Sign Up
Log In
Purchase a Subscription
There are no services available.