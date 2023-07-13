LifeSouth seeking blood donations to help with summer shortage

LifeSouth recently announced that it is in need of blood donations to assist with a summer blood shortage.
According to a news release, donations tend to drop in the summer – travel, school breaks and weather play a factor in the decrease of donations – while the need for blood by local hospitals rises.
Hospitals (UF Health, HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and the VA Medical Center) in the area, depend on LifeSouth and its blood donors to make sure blood is available before it is needed, according to the news release.
Now through Aug. 31, all donors will receive a $20 e-gift card. Furthermore, donors who give platelets or double red cells will receive an additional $20 e-gift card.
All donors will also receive a mini-physical, including blood pressure, temperature, iron level and cholesterol screen.
Donors must be at least 17 or 16 with parental permission, weigh a minimum of 110 pounds and be in good health. A photo ID is needed.
Below are some upcoming blood drives set to take place in Levy County.
- Chiefland Donor Center
2202 North Young Blvd. Chiefland, FL 32626
Multiple dates scheduled. Visit https://donors.lifesouth.org/donor/schedules/center/8 for a full list of dates, times.
- Walmart
2201 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, FL 32626
Friday, July 14, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
431 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Monday, July 17, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
- Walmart
2201 N. Young Blvd., Chiefland, FL 32626
Tuesday, July 18, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- ANCORP
707 SW 19th Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Thursday, July 20, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Tractor Supply
515 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Friday, July 21, 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- O’Reilly Auto Parts
431 W. Noble Ave., Williston, FL 32696
Sunday, July 23, 10:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
For additional information about donations or to find a blood drive near you, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org. Appointments can also be made online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.