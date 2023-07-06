ORLANDO — Students and advisers from both the Chiefland and Williston Middle High School FFA organizations recently made the journey south to the 95th annual Florida FFA State Convention & Expo.
This yearly event took place June 19-23 and is arguably considered the highlight of the FFA year.
According to the Florida FFA website, roughly “6,000 FFA members, advisors, administrators, alumni, parents and industry partners come together to celebrate the achievements won by the past and present generations of agriculturalists, while continuing to develop their potential for premier leadership, personal growth and career success.”
Throughout the five days, several of the students from the two schools took home awards and recognitions during the event.
A list of winners and other achievements is seen below.
Williston FFA
Agriscience Fair division champions
- Avery Lewis and Reagan Hancock
FFA Creed Speaking state champion
- Annabelle Whitehurst
Whitehurst will compete in the creed speaking national competition, which will be held in Indianapolis this fall.
FFA Alumni Essay Award winners
- Gracyn Hiers (Williston Jr FFA) and Carleigh Bertrand (Williston Middle FFA)
Agricultural Proficiency Award finalists
- Avery Lewis (Swine Production) and Reagan Hancock (Beef Production)
Will Conquest, of the Williston Middle School FFA Chapter, was also named a Star of Florida FFA in the State Star Discovery Degree Award Area.
Williston Jr FFA and Williston Sr FFA were also recognized in the Parade of Champions for their top 5 placings in Food Science and Farm & Agribusiness Management.
Meanwhile, the Williston Middle FFA Conduct of Chapter Meetings team placed fourth at the convention & expo.
Lastly, Williston FFA Alumni also placed second in the state for the Outstanding Alumni Affiliate Award.
Chiefland FFA
- State Star Greenhand Award winner
Arri Grant
- State Agricultural Placement Award finalists
Hunter Sharp and Kade Meeks
- State Star Farmer Award finalist
Hunter Sharp
- Agricultural Proficiency Award finalists
Regan Varnes, Hunter Sharp, Kade Meeks, Arri Grant
- Landscape Management Proficiency Award finalists
Brody Ellis and JC Fisher
– State FFA Degree recipients
Shanie Keene, Regan Varnes, Kade Meeks, Hunter Sharp, Devin Rogers
- Prepared Public Speaking Award winner
Regan Varnes
Chiefland FFA Alumni also placed fifth in the state for the Outstanding Affiliate Award. This award recognizes FFA Alumni Affiliates for outstanding accomplishments and contributions within their local chapters.
Additionally, Sharp has joined the 2023-2024 Florida FFA State Officer Team, where he will be serving as Area II State Vice President.
Other recognitions for Levy County schools
Chiefland Middle as well as the Williston Middle, Williston Jr and Williston Sr FFA chapters were also recipients of the FFA 100 percent Membership Award.
The three Williston FFA chapters were also selected as Florida’s Premier FFA Chapters by the Florida FFA Association. Also selected were Chiefland Middle, Chiefland, Cedar Key Middle and Cedar Key.
According to a social media post by the Florida FFA Association: “The Premier Chapter Award was initiated to recognize superior achievement by chapters in Agricultural Education and the FFA. To be eligible for this award, a chapter must be proficient in several areas, which include Alumni and Community Partnerships, Financial Planning, and Public Relations, along with Recruitment and other FFA activities.”
