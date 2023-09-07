Levy County takes hard hit from Hurricane Idalia

Hurricane Idalia made landfall in Keaton Beach as a Category 3 storm on Aug. 30.
Idalia ripped through the state’s Big Bend region, bringing powerful winds, rain and a devastating storm surge.
As for Levy County, Emergency Management Director John MacDonald said the county was impacted more from the storm surge associated with Idalia than the winds.
“Something definitely happened with that system when it came by us, because all the heavy storms and all that typically are on the northeast quadrant of it,” he said in a phone interview Tuesday morning. “It was all wrapped around on the opposite side, so it was actually on the northwest quadrant.
“Typically when something like that happens, it’s either going through an eye wall regeneration or something of that nature and that’s why we didn’t get all that wind that was associated with it.”
Surge totals in the coastal communities of the county topped at roughly 9 feet 2 inches, which, MacDonald said, was “almost 2 1/2 inches higher” than the “No-Name Storm” that impacted the area in 1993.
“The ‘No-Name Storm’ back in ’93. That one was probably the highest surge the county had seen since like the 1800s,” he said.
MacDonald said Cedar Key and Yankeetown saw some of the worst impacts from the storm. He compared Idalia’s surge damage in Cedar Key to Hurricane Hermine in 2016, saying that the two were nearly “identical.”
“I think Hermine caused more damage in Cedar Key because they had the winds associated with it,” he said.
As for Yankeetown, MacDonald said a majority of the community is residential and that roughly “40 to 50” homes received about 9 feet of water on the inside.
Most of that water has since receded, but MacDonald said there is still a small amount of standing water in some yards.
Prior to Idalia’s arrival, a mandatory evacuation was issued for residents and visitors in the coastal areas of the county.
MacDonald said “a lot” of residents heeded the evacuation warnings. However, he said more than 100 people ended up staying in Cedar Key while a “pile” of folks chose not to evacuate in Yankeetown.
Search and rescue missions were conducted the same morning the storm passed through the area. MacDonald said no injuries or fatalities were reported.
“These people are lucky they didn’t get that wind with it (the storm),” he said, adding that if the winds came on top of the surge, it could have made for a bad situation.
With Idalia impacting the county like it did, it has led to several outside agencies coming in to assist in any way they can. One of those is the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
The agency has been set up at the Cedar Key High School baseball/softball fields off of State Road 24. MacDonald said they have been helping with security in both Cedar Key and Yankeetown and will likely continue to do so through the end of this week.
Additionally, since the storm moved through the area, MacDonald said both communities have also received help from countless volunteers and volunteer organizations. One of the organizations includes Team Rubicon, which specializes in disaster response.
With clean-up efforts now well underway, MacDonald encourages those who need assistance with damage from Idalia to visit www.crisiscleanup.org or call the home cleanup hotline at 800-451-1954.
The hotline will remain open until Friday, Sept. 15.
Note: All services are free, but service is not guaranteed due to the overwhelming need.
FEMA assistance is also available in Levy County. Disaster survivors may apply for the Individuals and Households Program or check their application status at www.Disaster Assistance.gov, calling 800-621-3362, or downloading the FEMA app.
Survivors may also apply and check their application status at a Disaster Recovery Center.
MacDonald said Disaster Recovery Centers will be opening in Levy County this week. One will be located in Cedar Key out in front of the fire station while the other will be at the Inglis Community Center.
