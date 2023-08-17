Levy County Supervisor of Elections to host voter registration drive Sept. 19

Today

Scattered thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 88F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tonight

Mostly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.

Tomorrow

Mostly cloudy skies. Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Hot. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.