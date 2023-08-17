Levy County Supervisor of Elections to host voter registration drive Sept. 19

BRONSON — As part of National Voter Registration Day, the Levy County Supervisor of Elections will be holding a voter registration drive Tuesday, Sept. 19.
Supervisor Tammy Jones is inviting residents in the county to stop in and register to vote from 8:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Levy County Supervisor of Elections’ office (side entrance of the building), 421 S. Court St., Bronson.
Additionally, Jones, along with other staff members, will be providing free popcorn and giveaways to all those who register or stop in for assistance with their voting needs.
“The things we’re doing on National Voter Registration Day are things we do every day, but we are thrilled to see this national effort to make civic engagement part of everyday conversation,” Jones said in a news release.
According to the news release, citizens are able to register online 24 hours a day and seven days a week at www.votelevy.gov. Voter registration forms can also be found at all public libraries and Tax Collector offices within Levy County.
National Voter Registration Day was first launched in 2012 to create more awareness of voter registration opportunities so that Americans don’t miss out on their most basic right – the right to vote.
For more information, visit www.NationalVoter RegistrationDay.org.
