Levy County Supervisor of Elections to hold poll worker orientations

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections Office will hold poll worker orientations on the dates below. This is a mandatory orientation for anyone interested in becoming a Levy County poll worker. The purpose of this orientation is to provide details about requirements of being a poll worker.
If you plan to attend one of the orientations, please contact the supervisor of elections’ office at 352-486-5163 or email jordan@votelevy.gov.
Thursday, April 27 at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, June 20 at 10 a.m.
Thursday, Aug. 17 at 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2 at 10 a.m.
The orientations will be held at 421 South Court St., Bronson, FL, 32621. Please use the side entrance of the elections’ office.
