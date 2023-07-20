Levy County Supervisor of Elections to hold poll worker orientations this fall

BRONSON — The Levy County Supervisor of Elections will be holding three poll worker orientations this fall.
According to a news release, these orientations are mandatory for anyone who is interested in becoming a Levy County Poll Worker and “provide details about requirements of being a poll worker.”
Below are the dates for the upcoming orientations.
Thursday, Aug. 17, 10 a.m.
Tuesday, Oct. 17, 10 a.m. or 6 p.m.
Thursday, Nov. 2, 10 a.m.
If you are interested in attending one of these orientations, contact the supervisor of elections’ office at at 352-486-5163 or email jordan@votelevy.gov.
The address for the Levy County Supervisor of Elections is 421 South Court St., Bronson. Folks are asked to enter through the side entrance of the elections office.
