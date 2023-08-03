Levy County Supervisor of Elections to hold candidate university in November

The Levy County Supervisor of Elections recently announced that it will hold a candidate university program this fall.
According to a news release, “the class is for anyone interested in running for public office or just wanting to learn about the candidate process.”
It is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 16, from 9 a.m.-noon at the supervisor of elections’ office (side entrance of the building).
“Candidate University consists of a three-hour curriculum focused on the fundamentals of becoming and being a candidate,” the news release said. “Participants will be introduced to each step involved in the process including pre-filling, collecting petitions and qualifying. Campaign pitfalls will also be discussed as well as audits, recounts and contest of elections. All participants will receive certificate upon completion of the program and there is no cost to attend.”
The Levy County Supervisor of Elections is located at 421 South Court St., Bronson.
For more information, contact Jordan Lindsey at 352-486-5163 or jordan@votelevy.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.