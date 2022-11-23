Previously known as the Tropicana Speech Competition, the FL 4-H Public Speaking Contest is making a comeback after its period of dormancy that occurred during the pandemic. The FL 4-H Public Speaking Program is funded in partnership with the Florida 4-H Foundation and Florida Power & Light Company (FPL). This contest is administered through the 4-H Youth Development Program, Cooperative Extension Service of the University of Florida, Institute of Food and Agricultural Sciences.
This program is designed to engage youth in fourth, fifth and sixth grades in hands-on, learning-by-doing activities that will help them develop and improve their public speaking skills and self-confidence. Public speaking is one of the most important and dreaded forms of communication and affects everyday interactions. Youth will be able to build this valuable skill that will have an enormous impact on their success in life and the workplace. The emphasis of the FL 4-H Public Speaking Program is on the growth of every student, as we want to see all young students take pride in the expression of their ideas.
This year, over 100 students from Chiefland Elementary, Cedar Key School and Williston Elementary participated in the contest at the school level. Winners of each grade moved on to participate in the Levy County FL 4-H Public Speaking Contest on Nov. 17. Contestants in the County Contest consisted of Wren Adams, Adriane Bertie, Darbi Davis, Reid Grant, Kataleyah Lablanc, Maybree Whitehurst and Deja Miranda.
Leblanc won first place in the Elementary Division with her speech titled “The Arts”, Maybree Whitehurst won second place in the Elementary Division with her speech titled “Middle Child” and Reid Grant won third place in the Elementary Division with his speech titled “A Day on the Ranch”. Deja Miranda won first place in the Middle School Division with her speech titled “Tom Ellis”. Congratulations to all the winners!
The 4-H Program is an all-inclusive youth organization that offers a variety of youth involvement ranging from school-based programs to community clubs. Students are encouraged to join 4-H and find their passion by exploring the many opportunities the program has to offer. Enroll through the Florida 4HOnline web portal: v2.4honline.com .
For more information about the Levy County 4-H Program, please contact the UF/IFAS Extension Levy County Office at 352-486-5131.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.