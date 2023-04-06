CHIEFLAND — Levy County Sheriff’s Office deputies recently arrested a Chiefland woman for child neglect.
According to a news release by LCSO Lt. Scott Tummond, deputies responded to a residence located in Manatee Farms subdivision west of Chiefland after a complainant told a 911 operator that a 3-year-old child had wandered onto her property and the parent could not be found.
“The child was filthy, covered in bug bites and scratches, had a severe case of diaper rash and had ticks embedded in her scalp,” Tummond said in the news release. “Levy County EMS was dispatched to evaluate the child as deputies began searching for the child’s parent.”
Officers would wind up finding 22-year-old Bryana Hall asleep on the floor inside a tin shed on a neighboring property. Tummond said Hall was taken to where the child was being looked at.
Tummond said based on the child’s current physical and medical condition at the time, it was determined she needed additional care and was taken to a local hospital.
The Department of Children and Family Services has been contacted and took custody of the child. Meanwhile, Hall was booked into the Levy County Detention Center where she is being held on a $100,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.