Levy County sees 'minimal' damage from Nicole

Nicole slammed the East Coast of Florida as it made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane late last week.
According to an article on The Weather Channel’s website, Nicole was the first hurricane in 37 years to make landfall in November in the mainland U.S. The hurricane pounded several cities and counties along the Atlantic Coast with high winds, coastal flooding, storm surge and beach erosion.
The affects of Nicole could even be felt along the Gulf Coast, as it made its way across the state as a tropical storm before eventually working up to Georgia and into other areas of the Southeastern part of the U.S.
Levy County Emergency Management Director John MacDonald said in a phone interview that “damage was minimal” in the county.
“We had a little over 2,000 power outages in Levy County as a whole,” he said. “They were turned on relatively quickly.”
According to MacDonald, the county averaged sustained winds of around the 15 to 24/25 range.
“The highest peak winds that we saw were in the 40 (mph) range and the gusts,” he said.
Additionally, MacDonald said they only had two reports of damage that were sent to their storm damage email address, stormdamage@levy disaster.com.
Schools and government offices within the county were closed on Nov. 10 when the area saw the affects of Nicole come through. MacDonald said the reasoning behind ultimately closing the institutions came down to potential transportation issues with the high winds.
”We did that for transportation purposes only,” he said. “The school most definitely can handle those type of winds, but we were more worried about the transportation. Getting the kids to and from school.”
MacDonald said the government offices follow the same protocols as the schools when it comes to closures due to kids being out and allowing parents to stay at home with their children.
With already having gone through preparations for Hurricane Ian just several weeks prior to Nicole, MacDonald said things went “really, really well” in terms of the planning within the county for the storm.
Just over a week and half remains in the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season. And MacDonald said folks still need to be aware as the season nears a close.
“Everybody still needs to stay vigilant and pay attention and listen to their local media and local organizations on things they need to be doing,” he said.
