BRONSON — A handful of Levy County school educators and employees were recognized Saturday evening during the 22nd Annual STARS Gala at Bronson Middle High School.
Presented by the Levy County Schools Foundation, the Gala honored both the Teachers and School-Related Employees of the Year within the county. This year’s theme was “A Mysterious Masquerade.”
Those in attendance could be spotted wearing their best Masquerade mask as they socialized throughout the evening.
Along with recognizing school teachers and employees, the Gala also featured a dinner, entertainment, door prizes and a silent and live auction. Additionally, the wait staff for the dinner – which featured New Orleans-themed cuisine – was made up of student volunteers.
Numerous guests were also in attendance at the Gala, as well. Just a few of these visitors included: Levy County Sheriff Bobby McCallum, Florida Senator Keith Perry, former Florida House of Representatives member Charlie Stone and many more.
McCallum was also recognized as Alumnus of the Year, which went along with the District Teacher and District School-Related Employee of the Year honors. Those winners were:
- District Teacher of the Year: Robin Romagnolo, Bronson Elementary
- District School-Related Employee of the Year: Karen Warren, Transportation.
The Annual STARS Gala benefits public education throughout the county. And according to a post on Bronson Middle High School’s Facebook page, all of the money raised during the event goes back into the schools around the county. The funds go towards scholarships, grants and other necessities at the schools.
